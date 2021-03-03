Gordon Haskett Reiterates Hold Rating for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

