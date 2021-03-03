Grange Resources Limited (GRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Grange Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.22.

Grange Resources Company Profile

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

