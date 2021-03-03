Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

