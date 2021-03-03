Great Panther Mining (GPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

GPR opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$422.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$264,837.81.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

