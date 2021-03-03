Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.50

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 289534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 175,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

