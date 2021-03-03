Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Valhi accounts for 0.0% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VHI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $543.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.84. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

