Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.18

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.18 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 128.56 ($1.68). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 2,564,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

