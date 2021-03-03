Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 230,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,843.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,106 shares of company stock worth $28,230,792 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

