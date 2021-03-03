Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 15,087 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

