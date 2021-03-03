Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 179 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $475.49. 29,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,005. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

