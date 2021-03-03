Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Invests $368,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

KR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 177,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,975,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

