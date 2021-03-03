Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in February

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Shares of GRPBF remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Grupo Lala has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPBF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

