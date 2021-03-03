GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading Up 9.8%

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s share price was up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 322,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 253,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Director William D. Green purchased 60,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Green acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 386,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,400 shares of company stock worth $343,868. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in GTY Technology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

