Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

