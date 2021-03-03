Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Halliburton worth $141,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

