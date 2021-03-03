Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.26% of Hamilton Lane worth $257,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

