Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,367 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.