Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 13,366 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

