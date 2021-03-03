Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $89.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

