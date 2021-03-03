Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $2,310,798.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,942.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.