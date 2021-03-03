Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

