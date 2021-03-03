Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,096 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

