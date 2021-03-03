Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 543 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

