Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 867 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 281,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

