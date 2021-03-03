Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.41

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 8075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

