Hancock Whitney Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $42,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after buying an additional 169,951 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

