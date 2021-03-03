Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,504. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,597,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

