Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 41.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

