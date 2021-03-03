Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,096 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NVST stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

