Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 591 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.