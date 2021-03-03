Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Best Buy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,854 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

