Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $33,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,699,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163,226 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,103,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Compass Point increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.