Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.