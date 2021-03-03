Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 642 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,662,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,412,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

