Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 79,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

