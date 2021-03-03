Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,769 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for about 1.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 264.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. 411,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.