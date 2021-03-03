Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Trading Up 6.7%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 112,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 121,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

