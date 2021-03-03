HC Wainwright Downgrades ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Neutral

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.