HC Wainwright Increases Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $43.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

