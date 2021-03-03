HC Wainwright Increases Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $145.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $126.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $118.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. Balchem has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

