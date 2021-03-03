HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 228.28% from the company’s previous close.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

