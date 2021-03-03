HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of HCI Group worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in HCI Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCI opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

