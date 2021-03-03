Head-To-Head Survey: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chegg and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $410.93 million 30.74 -$9.60 million $0.41 238.02 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 11.32 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chegg and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 2 3 11 0 2.56 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus price target of $105.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -4.26% 13.35% 4.09% ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, data science, data analytics, product design, and product management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

