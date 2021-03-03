Head to Head Survey: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) vs. Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Co. &’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.33 $930.23 million $5.09 6.13 Carnival Co. & $20.83 billion 1.24 $2.99 billion $4.40 6.27

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival Co. &, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00% Carnival Co. & -73.40% -15.57% -7.28%

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival Co. & has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Co. &, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 8 7 0 2.38 Carnival Co. & 6 10 4 0 1.90

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential downside of 33.29%. Carnival Co. & has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential downside of 36.11%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Carnival Co. &.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

