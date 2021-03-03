HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 8th (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCAQ) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

