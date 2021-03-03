Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $681.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

