Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.46 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-3.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

