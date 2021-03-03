Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDIV opened at GBX 90.11 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.57 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £172.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.50.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

