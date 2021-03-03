Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.57). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEPA. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 185,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,874. The company has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

