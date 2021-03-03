HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 8,941 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

